Report: Hamilton County sheriff gave back seized drug car

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Marcia Tenenbaum drives a 1990 light blue Lincoln Town Car that no longer belongs to her. The car is owned by Tennessee after it was seized in a traffic stop along with 15 ounces of marijuana earlier this year.

Tenenbaum's 27-year-old son, Jeremy, and his girlfriend were in the car when Hamilton County Deputy James Makemson stopped it on Jenkins Road in April for an expired tag. Makemson seized three bags of marijuana, $920 cash and the vehicle, and Jeremy Tenenbaum was charged with felony possession of marijuana.

While Department of Safety and Homeland Security records show the car has been impounded since the traffic stop in April, Marcia Tenenbaum said Sheriff Jim Hammond, who was her classmate in college at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, arranged for her to get it back within a few days of her son's arrest.

