Ridgeland Drum Major Trey Forrester was kind enough to give me the low-down on this great group. The half-time show this year includes great tunes like classic Chicago, and with only 9 Seniors in the mix, the "Rhythm of the Ridges" will be sounding great for years to come. Director Rick Chambers tells me there is a playing and fun trip to Orlando in the works for Spring! We cornered them in the home stands for a song. Enjoy "Rep Yo City" by Ridgeland High School, our EPB Fiber Band of the Week!