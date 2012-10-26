Jackson County authorities searching for missing man

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WRCB) -- Jackson County authorities are asking for help from the public in locating a man who has been missing since Tuesday morning.

25 year old Michael Richard Harden, Jr.of Scottsboro, Alabama, was last seen in the Fabius Coal Mines in Flat Rock, Alabama in the early morning hours of Tuesday,

He was reported missing on Wednesday.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Harden, please call the Jackson County Sheriffs Office at (256) 574-2610 and ask to be directed to Sgt. Rick Bremer, Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen or Sheriff Chuck Phillips.

