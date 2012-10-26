ADM opens sweetener product transfer terminal in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Archer Daniels Midland Company announced Friday the opening of a terminal facility in Chattanooga that will be used to transfer liquid and dry bulk sweetener products from railcars to trucks for customer delivery.

"The Chattanooga facility will enable ADM to efficiently ship high-quality sweeteners to customers in several Southeastern states," said Chris Cuddy, vice president and general manager, ADM Sweeteners and Starches. "Made from safely grown and produced ingredients, these sweeteners are used in many foods and beverages consumers enjoy."

The terminal, which will handle corn syrup, high fructose corn syrup, dry dextrose, dry starch, and dry and liquid sugar, includes a 50,000 square-foot warehouse and comprises 17 acres in Chattanooga's Enterprise South Industrial Park.

"We are pleased that ADM has chosen to continue its investment in the Hamilton County Region. ADM has a long standing history in this region and we know this new facility at Enterprise South will continue our partnership for many years to come. We are delighted ADM will still employ local workers providing good family wage jobs," said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger.

ADM consolidated the operations of the company's Jersey Pike and River Bend terminals in Chattanooga and its terminal in Cleveland, Tenn., into the new Chattanooga facility. Including truck drivers, more than 25 ADM employees are based at the new facility.

