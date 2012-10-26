Lost truck driver leads to HazMat call-out in Red Bank

RED BANK, TN (WRCB) -- A truck driver hauling a tanker filled with argon gas ended up lost in Red Bank Friday afternoon, leading to a HazMat call-out.

Just after 1:00 p.m., Red Bank Fire Department and Hamilton Count Hazardous Materials teams responded to 110 East Meadowbrook Drive in Red Bank on a report of an 18-wheeler accident.

HazMat officials reported the driver of the tanker truck had gotten lost trying to make a delivery to AirGas on Access Road. His GPS device rerouted him to turn on East Meadowbrook Drive.

When the truck driver tried to make the turn, he realized the road was to narrow and the back wheels began to come up off the pavement. So, he decided to park the tanker until Emergency Personnel arrived.

Emergency officials had to release a few pounds of pressure of the argon Gas to stabilize the tanker before the unit could be repositioned on the road. Argon gas is a nonflammable gas used for welding. It is not toxic and will not harm the environment.

No injuries were reported and no damage was done to the tanker or the environment.

Emergency officials appreciated the public in the Red Bank for their patience.

