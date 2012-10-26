Source: DesJarlais could face GOP challenge next

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Even if U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais wins re-election after the revelation that he once urged his mistress to get an abortion, he could soon face a challenge from a fellow Republican.

An operative familiar with state Sen. Jim Tracy's plans tells The Associated Press the Shelbyville Republican has met with donors and could announce his candidacy for the 4th District congressional seat before Christmas.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because Tracy has not yet announced his plans. When reached by AP on Friday, Tracy said he was focusing on his current re-election campaign and supporting other conservatives for state and national office.

Tracy, who considered a congressional bid this year, expressed concern over the "serious allegations" against DesJarlais but said he voted for the congressman in early voting.

