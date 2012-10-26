Death toll from meningitis rises to 10 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Another person has died in Tennessee from a fungal meningitis outbreak caused by contaminated steroid injections for back pain.

On Friday, the State Department of Health said a total of 74 people who received the injections in Tennessee have been sickened and 10 of them have died.

State health officials said earlier this week that the great majority of risk for stroke or death associated with the outbreak is gone by 42 days after the injection. By Nov. 8, all 1,009 people in Tennessee who got the contaminated steroids will have passed the 42-day mark.

However, that does not mean people have no risk of developing meningitis after Nov. 8. Health officials warned those who received the injections to remain vigilant for symptoms.

Fungal meningitis is not contagious.

