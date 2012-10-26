Market Street Bridge in Chattanooga to undergo quarterly testing - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Market Street Bridge in Chattanooga to undergo quarterly testing

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'A Quiet Place' roars at box office with $50M debut

    'A Quiet Place' roars at box office with $50M debut

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:48:59 GMT
    (Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows John Krasinski, left, and Noah Jupe in a scene from "A Quiet Place."(Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows John Krasinski, left, and Noah Jupe in a scene from "A Quiet Place."
    John Krasinksi's "A Quiet Place" opens with a thunderous $50 million in ticket sales for the year's second-best debut after "Black Panther.".More
    John Krasinksi's "A Quiet Place" opens with a thunderous $50 million in ticket sales for the year's second-best debut after "Black Panther.".More

  • Opening statements set in Bill Cosby's sex assault retrial

    Opening statements set in Bill Cosby's sex assault retrial

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:40 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:40:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial likely won't be anything like his first one.More
    Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial likely won't be anything like his first one.More

  • Trump once fought measure requiring sprinklers in buildings

    Trump once fought measure requiring sprinklers in buildings

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:39 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:39:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). A firefighter looks out from the window of a fire damaged apartment in Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). A firefighter looks out from the window of a fire damaged apartment in Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.
    Fire officials say a 67-year-old man has been killed in in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.More
    Fire officials say a 67-year-old man has been killed in in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.More
    •   

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- TDOT bridge inspectors will perform their regular quarterly testing and inspection on the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga on Sunday, October 28. 

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. the bridge will be closed to traffic as crews conduct the inspection and open the drawbridge portion of the bridge.  The bridge will be reopened to traffic no later than noon.
 
Drivers are advised to use the Olgiati Bridge or the Veterans Bridge as alternate routes while the Market Street Bridge is closed. 

Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay the inspection, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.