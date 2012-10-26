Dem challenger Stewart takes lead in fundraising over DesJarlais

NASHVILLE, TN (Times Free Press) -- Democrat Eric Stewart's fundraising outpaced Republican Congressman Scott DesJarlais' contributions following revelations the Jasper physician once asked a woman with whom he had a romantic relationship to seek an abortion.



Stewart raised $63,707 to DesJarlais' $30,216 from Oct. 1 and Oct. 17, according to their latest Federal Election Commission filings.



DesJarlais reported raising just $12,516 from individuals while Stewart said he raised $49,217. DesJarlais raised $17,700 from political action committees while Stewart raised $14,900.



But the Republican incumbent still enjoyed nearly a 3-to-1 cash advantage heading into the final days of the Nov. 6 election. That was despite jumping onto television with $191,000 in ad purchases in the Chattanooga and Nashville media markets. DesJarlais also spent another $25,000 on media.



