DesJarlais raised $28K, spent $304K in last report

By ERIK SCHELZIG
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Freshman U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais received just $10,610 in contributions from individual donors in the reporting period following revelations that he once urged a mistress to seek an abortion.
The Republican congressman seeking re-election in the 4th District also reported $17,700 in receipts from political action committees for a total of about $28,300 over the course of the 17-day campaign finance reporting period, the last before the Nov. 6 election.
DesJarlais spent $304,000 in the period, led by more than $216,000 on TV advertising, nearly $52,000 on direct mail and $7,000 for polling services just days after the news about his abortion discussion emerged on Oct. 10.
DesJarlais faces Democratic state Sen. Eric Stewart, whose campaign said he raised $63,700 in the reporting period.
