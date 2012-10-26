Eye On Health: Finding the right exercise

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Rachel Bonner has struggled with her weight for as long as she can remember. "Being a hundred pounds or more overweight that's a lot of extra weight on your knees."

And with knee pain, Rachel found it hard to exercise, which made it hard to get the weight off, which made the problem worse. That's when she turned to local trainer Jada Pescatore for help.

"If somebody does some type of oh my knee or shoulder hurts, that even small amount of pain that's something you really want to get a hold of first," says Jada Pescatore of Jada P Fitness.

Jada says that's why it's important to do what she calls a trail map of the body and find out exactly what's causing the problem, because to get the most out of your exercise, you have to be strong from the inside out.

"It may not be a knee problem, it's most likely a hip or ankle problem," Pescatore says.

So at Jada's studio she works on these imbalances, getting her clients back in alignment before actually starting on a weight loss routine or trying to reach their health goal.

"Basically I've been working out, but I hadn't been losing any weight, been maintaining weight for a rally long time and year or so," Anna Kate Gibbs says.

For Anna Kate she was going through the motions, but not the right motions. She changed her exercise routine to find out what worked for her, and just as importantly she did what so many people don't do. She changed her diet.

"I've definitely started eating a lot less bread, I didn't even realize how much bread I was eating," says Gibbs.

And exercise doesn't have to be something you dread. Find something you enjoy, and make it a part of your daily routine. It doesn't have to take all day. Recent studies say 30 minutes of concentrated exercise is just as effective as working out an hour.

For Rachel, finding the right exercise routine has made a big difference in her life. "It's so exciting, obviously I get to buy clothes I couldn't buy before. I can do things I couldn't before."

Rachel has lost about 60 pounds over the past five months, but she says she still has more work to do, and she's confident she can reach her goals.

