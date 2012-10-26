So how much is your vote worth? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

So how much is your vote worth?

Posted: Updated:

(WRCB) - According to data provided by the Federal Election Commission, President Obama and Governor Romney are spending more than $2.3 million every day this election season. 

So how much is that per registered voter?

If you calculate in the total number of voters in the last campaign, just over 146.3 million, you'll find the Obama campaign is spending about $5.33 to reach out to each voter.  Romney's team is spending about $4.81.

Combined that's $10.14 to get you to vote.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.