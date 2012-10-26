So how much is your vote worth?

(WRCB) - According to data provided by the Federal Election Commission, President Obama and Governor Romney are spending more than $2.3 million every day this election season.

So how much is that per registered voter?

If you calculate in the total number of voters in the last campaign, just over 146.3 million, you'll find the Obama campaign is spending about $5.33 to reach out to each voter. Romney's team is spending about $4.81.

Combined that's $10.14 to get you to vote.

