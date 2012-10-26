Nanny suspected in fatal stabbing of two children

NEW YORK (NBC) -- An unsuspecting mother returned to her home to find two of her young children dead, apparently murdered by their nanny.



Her job was to protect and care for children, but this nanny left on a stretcher and police believe she is a killer and took a kitchen knife and stabbed to death two of the kids she looked after in this upper westside apartment building at 75th off Columbus Avenue.



"We've been here 30 to 40 years and we have never heard of anything like this in the building," said neighbor Sandy Marcus.



Charles Zimmerman, another neighbor, described the incident as "Unbelievable, just unbelievable. Just can't imagine how the parents must feel."



Police say the mother of the two victims came home with her third child. A three year-old girl who had been at a swimming lesson around 5:30 p.m.



NYC Police Commissioner Ray Kelly said "She is assuming that the nanny may have gone out with the children. She goes down to the lobby and asks the doorman if in fact they have gone out. He said no, She goes back up. The apartment is dark and she goes into the bathroom and that's when she discovers the bodies."



After entering her dark second floor apartment she found her daughter and son stabbed to death in the bathtub. Their 50 year-old nanny was laying nearby, a knife at her side.



Kelly said "On the floor of the bathroom is the nanny who apparently had self-inflicted wounds on her throat."



The nanny is in critical but stable condition. Police could not immediately tell how long she has worked for the family or if she came from an agency. Neighbors say they have never seen nor heard of any problems and they can't believe the kids who played in the hall are now gone.



Neighbor Sandy Marcus said "The laundry room is down there so if you would go to do laundry you just see them running back and forth down the hallway."



Police have identified the two young victims as six year-old Lucia Krim and one year-old Leo Krim.