Clouds and light showers, then chilly this weekend

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
(WRCB)- Today is the day our weather starts to change.

The high pressure that has been providing the warm, dry air to the Tennessee Valley is almost like a member of the family it's been with us so long.  That high is going to get swept out, however, like an obnoxious uncle, this weekend.

Today we will see some clouds in advance of the front, and maybe even one or two light sprinkles this afternoon into tonight. 

As the front actually passes through overnight, we will probably see a few light showers Saturday morning. 

That will be followed by temperatures dropping through the afternoon and northerly breezes bringing in the cooler air at about 10-20 mph.

We will be even colder on Sunday with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s.  Lows will even drop into the 0s next week.

