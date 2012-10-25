'Oreo' the pet goat learns of his fate in two weeks

EAST RIDGE, TN. (WRCB) -- An East Ridge family is continuing its fight to keep their pet goat within city limits.

The saga of Oreo went before city council yet again Thursday night, as the family presented a petition to save the animal.



"I can't see what the big deal over a 40 pound goat is," says Oreo's owner, Jeffery Viar.



In a last ditch effort to save Oreo, Jeffery Viar and his two kids went before the East Ridge City Council, with a petition in hand.

Nearly 100 people signed in favor of allowing Oreo to stay at their home.

At the last meeting, the council voted three to one, saying Oreo counts as livestock, not a family pet.



"I'm hoping they'll take in to consideration, if they even grandfather, the goat, I don't know how they'd do that," says Viar.

It's an issue that got the council's goat, so to speak.

The idea was tossed around to create a special ordinance, giving Oreo amnesty.



"I would be willing if there's a way, to let these folks keep their goat and nobody else in East Ridge comes with one, because there's neighborhoods that don't want one," says Councilman Jim Bethune.

Several people in the crowd showed support, saying they'd sign the petition.

Viar says he's frustrated, saying East Ridge has bigger fish to fry.



"We've raised the goat since it was a baby and it's my kids pet," Viar says. "But they won't' take into consideration that my kids can't even go into our front yard because people run up and down my road going 40, 50 miles per hour."

Viar is also mad because he says not one neighbor around him brought the original complaint to the city to begin with.



"All they can tell is a passerby came by and saw the goat," Viar says. "They can't tell me if it's an East Ridge resident. They can't tell me who it is."



To put all the consternation to an end, the council agreed to give a final answer on Oreo's fate at the next meeting.



"I've got to take my kids back home and explain to them that still in two weeks, they may not be able to keep their pet," Viar says.

Viar says he and his family will continue to gather signatures for the petition.

East Ridge City Council meets again on November 8th, when they say a final decision will be made.

