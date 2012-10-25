Tenn. to appeal voter ID law over library card

By ADRIAN SAINZ and LUCAS JOHNSON II

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee election officials are going to ask the state Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that upholds the new photo identification requirement for voting but orders them to accept an ID issued by the Memphis public library.

The Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that the law was constitutional but it also said the library card qualified as a government-issued photo ID.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett praised much of the ruling but said an appeal will be filed Friday to contest the library photo ID provision.

The city of Memphis and two voters who lacked photo ID and cast provisional ballots during the August primary sued to stop the law. Hargett said the appeal filing will stay the order that election officials accept the library card.

