MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - A Middle Tennessee State University freshman who died on Monday is suspected of having meningitis, and health officials want anyone who was in close contact with him to get evaluated.

According to a news release from the university, 18-year-old Jacob Nunley was from Dyersburg and lived in the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house.

He died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and the cause of death is still under investigation. However, Vanderbilt officials are asking anyone who had direct, close contact with Nunley between Sept. 2 and Monday to contact a doctor.

Direct, close contact means coming in touch with discharges from the nose or throat. That could include kissing or being near Nunley when he sneezed or coughed. It could also include sharing drinking glasses, eating utensils or cigarettes.