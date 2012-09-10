FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas coach John L. Smith says quarterback Tyler Wilson still has symptoms from a head injury suffered in Saturday's loss to Louisiana-Monroe, and his status is uncertain for this week's game against No. 1 Alabama.

Smith says Wilson, who stayed in Little Rock overnight after the loss, returned to Fayetteville on Sunday and was at the team's practice that evening. However, he says Wilson was still experiencing "grogginess" and won't return to the field until cleared by doctors.

The Razorbacks (1-1) will prepare this week with redshirt freshman Brandon Allen and junior Brandon Mitchell at quarterback. Wilson, the first-team All-Southeastern Conference quarterback last season, missed the second half of the loss to the Warhawks. He's 30-of-47 passing for 563 yards and five touchdowns.