NEW YORK (NBC) -- NBC's "Saturday Night Live" has added three featured players, Aidy Bryant, Tim Robinson and Cecily Strong. Bryant trained with iO Chicago, Annoyance Theatre and was an ensemble member of the Second City E.T.C Stage. Robinson, also an alumnus of The Second City, performed on their Mainstage and in their National Touring Company. He has also performed at the iO Theater in Chicago and at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. Strong has performed as a member of the Second City National Touring Company and has studied at the iO Theater.