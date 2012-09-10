KNOXVILLE< TN (WRCB) -- Big news for the Tennessee Vols fans today. This Saturday's game, against 18th ranked Florida at Neyland Stadium, will be the site for ESPN's College GameDay. Marking the eighth time Tennessee has hosted GameDay, it sets the stage for one of the SEC's strongest rivalries.



A win against Florida Saturday will give Tennessee a 3-0 start and help turn the tide, since Florida has won the last seven consecutive games against the Vols.



And Tennessee just jumped into the 23rd slot in the AP's Week 2 Top 25 Poll of college teams for the first time since the start of the 2008 season.



