Learning about chocolate at the Creative Discovery Museum
The Creative Discovery Museum holds its first ever chocolate festival.
Monday, September 10th 2012, 7:01 am EDT
Updated:
Monday, September 10th 2012, 7:10 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A sweet treat at the Creative Discovery Museum.
Children learned all about chocolate during the museum's first ever chocolate festival Saturday.
They learned about the process of making the chocolate that we eat and were able to experience it in many different ways!
The children saw a real cocoa tree, experienced cocoa butter, make truffles, attend an art class using chocolate drizzle and of course there was lots of tasting.