Warner Park pool goes to the dogs
Monday, September 10th 2012, 6:49 am EDT
Monday, September 10th 2012, 6:56 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - It was an end of the season pool party at Warner Park, but this one was for our furry friends.
The pool was full of canines and they were allowed to bring their humans.
This was the 5th year for the Doggie Paddle Pool Party.
Admission was $10 for each pooch and the money raised benefits the McKamey Animal Center.