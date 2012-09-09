NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -- The triple-digit jackpots for the Lottery's two mega-jackpot games continue to rise, with Mega Millions at $120 million and Powerball at $110 million.

The games, along with the state's own Tennessee Cash, created more than 40,000 winning tickets throughout the state, while the Lottery's instant-ticket games created an untold amount more.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Net proceeds from sales of Lottery tickets, currently averaging over $5.3 million per week, fund specific education programs, including college scholarships and after-school programs.