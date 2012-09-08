CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Chattanooga Fishing Forum (CFF) held the final tournament of its ten tournament season Saturday, September 8, 2012, out of Chester Frost Park. Twenty-nine teams consisting of Chattanooga Fishing Forum members showed up to participate in the last regular season event of the year.

The team of Justin Whaley and Wade Batson took the win and first place in the tournament with a three-fish limit weighing 13.96 pounds.

Finishing a close second was the team of Jim McClanahan and James Dillard with a three-fish limit weighing 13.32 pounds

The team of Brian Ledford and Troy Goswick won the Biggest Fish of the tournament award with a giant largemouth bass that weighed 6.50 pounds.

Listed below are the top places:

1st – Justin Whaley and Wade Batson with 13.96 pounds

2nd – Jim McClanahan and James Dillard with 13.32 pounds

3rd – Earl Westbrook and Jerry Malone with 11.81 pounds

4th – David Hix and Joe Hix with 11.27 pounds

5th – Brian Ledford and Troy Goswick with 10.42 pounds

6th – Jerry Goodner and Monte Dickerson with 10.03 pounds

7th – Brent Hayes and Jenna Hayes with 8.95 pounds

8th – Gary Hughes and Steve Norris with 8.81 pounds

9th – Robert Simpson and Steve Rogers with 8.32 pounds

10th – Patrick McBride and Jerry Cornwell with 7.35 pounds

11th - Derek McCullough and Tyler Elrod with 6.53 pounds

12th - Alvin Sims and Tyler Prestwood with 4.87 pounds

13th – Larry Smith and James Brown with 3.71 pounds

14th - Austin Jayne and Andrew Gaddis with 3.06 pounds