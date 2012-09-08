POLK COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- A boating accident near Horns Creek Cabins in the Ocoee area of Polk county Saturday afternoon resulted in the drowning of a 21 year old man.

A statement from the West Polk County Volunteer Fire and Rescue department said the 21 year-old victim was recovered from the water by other members of his group that were close by and witnessed what had happened.

He was transported to Skyridge Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A West Polk County VFD official confirmed the victim was from Haiti and was a member of a group of students from Alabama's Jacksonville State University who were visiting the area.

The group was canoeing, when the canoe the victim was in tipped over, throwing him into the water. According to this friends, he was under water for at least 17 minutes.

A large number of fire department personal responded including a team from the TWRA and members of the Bradley County Dive team.