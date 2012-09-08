CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say sentencing limitations in the federal Horse Protection Act are behind their probation recommendation for a man caught by a hidden camera beating a Tennessee walking horse.

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/OuWnLz ), the prosecutors filed a 16-page explanation for their recommendation of probation for trainer Jackie McConnell.

The sentencing memorandum says prosecutors share the sentiments of those wanting to see significant jail time for such violators. But it says the law passed by Congress doesn't have the teeth needed to put McConnell in jail.

Prosecutors are seeking a maximum probation period for McConnell, which would be five years.

McConnell was to be sentenced Monday, but his sentencing has been moved to Sept. 18.

McConnell's attorney declined to comment on the prosecution's sentencing memorandum.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com