CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- There's been talk for years about what to do about gang violence.

But on Friday, after six months of research, the Ochs Center for Metropolitan Studies and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga issued the most detailed study on gangs in Chattanooga's history. Members of the city's anti-gang task force steering committee reviewed highlights of the study and 19 recommendations.

The Comprehensive Gang Assessment was developed following a protocol set by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention in the U.S. Justice Department.