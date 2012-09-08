ROCKY FACE, Ga. (UTC) -- The Chattanooga Mocs are tied for eighth through 18 holes at the Carpet Capital Collegiate Championship at the Farm. UTC shot 292, four-over par, and is tied with Clemson and Middle Tennessee.

Sophomore Liam Johnston (Dumfries, Scotland) had the low round for the Mocs with a two-under par 70. Johnston began his day with two birdies and kept it going.

He recorded a career-high six birdies for his round with back-to-back birdies three times. He also had eight pars and four bogeys. He was four under through 16 holes before bogeys on 17 and 18 ended his day at minus two.

That was a common story for Chattanooga in its round. The squad was six-under par through 15 holes before playing the final three at plus 10.

"That was a frustrating finish," said head coach Mark Guhne. "We were in prime position and just limped in. I'm disappointed, they're disappointed…it's not going to be a fun night for us.

"But the bright side is we proved we have the talent," Guhne added. "Now we have to prove we can finish what we start."

Senior Steven Fox (Hendersonville, Tenn.) got his season off to a good start with a one-under par 71. He made the turn at plus one. He birdied three of the next six holes to get to minus one.

Fellow senior Alex Ratliff (Kingsport, Tenn.) made just his third career start for the Mocs. He was two over through 13 when back-to-back birdies leveled his round at even par. A bogey on 16 and double on 18 ended his day at 75 (+3).

Junior Chris Robb (Aberdeenshire, Scotland) had a strong round turn south. He was one-under par with three birdies through 16 holes when 17 and 18 struck. He double bogeyed 17 and tripled 18 to shoot 76 (+4).

Junior Davis Bunn (Knoxville, Tenn.) had a bit of struggle early. He was six over through 10 holes before birdies on 11 and 12 shaved his total to four over. After five straight pars, a bogey on 18 ended the round at 77 (+5).

Georgia is the leader at 10-under par 278. Alabama is second at 284, while LSU is in third at 286. The Bulldogs' T.J. Mitchell leads individually at 65 (-7). The Crimson Tide's Bobby Wyatt is second at minus five, while Lee McCoy (Georgia) and Niclas Carlsson (Auburn) are tied for third at 68 (-4).

UTC tees off at 9 a.m., off No. 1 Saturday morning. The Mocs are paired with North Carolina and Middle Tennessee. Bunn leads off followed by Robb (9:09), Ratliff (9:18), Fox (9:27) and Johnston (9:36).