Sport - Interview
Pro Tip : How and Why to use the Snell Knot
Friday, September 7th 2012, 6:39 pm EDT by
Updated:
Friday, September 7th 2012, 6:45 pm EDT
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Snell knot has been around a long time and is an excellent knot to use when Flipping heavy cover and grass mats with soft plastic baits and braided line.
Tying the snell knot is a little more difficult than your average knot, but when done correctly it will increase your hook-up ratio with most bass being hooked solid in the roof of the mouth.
FLW pro and Forest Wood Cup Champion Jacob Wheeler tells how and why to use the Snell knot. (Watch Video)