CHICKAMAUGA, GA (WRCB) -- A 24 year old Lyndale, California resident has been charged with nine felony warrants in connection with Thursday afternoon's shooting of a Chickamauga Georgia police officer, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has obtained the warrants charging Michael Anthony Brooks II with the crimes that occurred in Walker County.

Additional charges will be obtained in Catoosa County for the carjacking and in Hamilton County for the assaults against Walker and Catoosa County deputies involved in the vehicle pursuit of Brooks, Sheriff Wilson said.

The nine warrants are as follows:

2 Counts Obstruction of a police officer

2 Counts Theft by taking

2 Counts Aggravated assault on a police officer

3 Counts Aggravated assault