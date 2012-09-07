KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Vols fans will be getting more food choices at lower prices this year.

Athletics Director Dave Hart said in a news release from the school that the changes at Neyland Stadium are coming at the request of fans.

Menu additions include a fried chicken sandwich, a burger with pulled pork, a pulled pork-topped hot dog and pulled pork nachos.

Also, soda and pizza prices have been lowered.

Other stadium improvements include more family restrooms and baby-changing tables, better cell phone reception and new flat-screen televisions on the lower level.

More information about the changes is available at http://www.utsports.com .