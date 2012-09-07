MAU Workforce Solutions job fair set for Today
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- MAU Workforce Solutions is hosting a Job Fair on Monday, September 10th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to fill 50 automotive assembler positions in Chattanooga.
The positions pay $10 to $11.00 an hour. All applicants must submit to a background check and drug screen. Those attending the job fair will be interviewed on a first-come, first-served basis for consideration in the available positions.
Applicants are also encouraged to apply online and schedule an interview prior to the Job Fair. This will expedite the interview process, but those arriving on the day of the job fair are welcome.
- Pay Rate $10-$11/Hour
- 1 year stable work history required
- Experience working in a process oriented environment
- Ability to work in a team]oriented environment
- Willingness to learn and adapt to various job duties
When/where
Monday- September 10th, 2012 | 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Holiday Inn-Hamilton Place
2232 Center Street
Chattanooga, TN 37421
MAU offers optional benefits to associates including medical, prescription, dental, vision, 401K, and life insurance. MAU Workforce Solutions provides equal employment opportunities for all applicants, regardless of race, religion, color, sex, or national origin, age, veteran status, disability or any other characteristic protected by law. MAU is an Equal Opportunity Employer.