A joyful reunion: soldier home after a year deployed
After a year in Afghanistan, a soldier finally comes home.
Friday, September 7th 2012, 8:02 am EDT
Updated:
Friday, September 7th 2012, 9:42 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Text messages, social media and care packages can't compare to being face to face with the ones you love.
Thursday, Staff Sergeant Adam Brown soldier returned from a year's deployment in Afghanistan.
Though he was thousands of miles away, Brown says communication with family and friends made him feel he was never far from home.
Now that he is home, Staff Sergeant Brown says he has one thing on his mind: "Not leaving for a while, and spending time with her," referring to his wife.