(TIMES FREE PRESS) - The recession is fading for Shaw Industries, which hired a net 784 workers in 2011 as demand for its flooring products stabilized, and another 1,300 in 2012.

Vance Bell, head of Dalton, GA.-based Shaw Industries, said the world's largest flooring manufacturer has turned the corner and is making new investments.

"We've invested $1 billion in a very challenging economic environment to re-tool and re-position our assets, technology, systems and logistics," Bell wrote in an email.