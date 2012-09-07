Moviegoers in Florida were alarmed Wednesday night to see a man outside a theater dressed like the Joker from the movie "The Dark Knight".



Police were called after someone spotted 21-year-old Christopher Sides pacing outside the theater.



They say he resembled the Colorado theater shooter with face paint and pink hair.



Police say Sides made no threat while inside the theatre and had no weapons,

but was arrested after they discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court.



Sides remains in a Florida jail.