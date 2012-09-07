News
The granddaughter of Jacques Cousteau visits the scenic city
National Geographic emerging explorer filmmaker Alexandra Cousteau brought her message of water conservation to the scenic city Thursday.
Friday, September 7th 2012, 6:58 am EDT
Updated:
Friday, September 7th 2012, 7:57 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - National Geographic emerging explorer filmmaker Alexandra Cousteau brought her message of water conservation to the scenic city Thursday.
Cousteau is the granddaughter of legendary French explorer Jacques Cousteau.
She spoke to capacity crowds at the Tennessee Aquarium, on the importance of water shed first thinking. That means you need to know where your water comes from, know what happens to it as it passes through your area, and where it goes downstream. That will help prevent water disasters.
Alexandra says in the coming months, she and her team will continue to travel North America looking at issues and engaging communities to get involved.