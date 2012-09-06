RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) -- The City of Ringgold Water Distribution Department, along with the Catoosa County Fire Department, will be performing a flow test on every fire hydrant within the corporate limits of the City of Ringgold.

This project will start on September 10th and will take a couple of weeks for completion.

Crews will start flushing fire hydrants at approximately 9:00 p.m. in the evening for several hours gaining the information regarding pressure and flow data that is required by the ISO which regulates the Fire Insurance criteria for Homeowners and Fire Insurance.

This data is very important in the calculations of your Fire Insurance premium and needs to be as accurate as possible. During this time, every attempt will be made to minimize any negative effects of the flow testing.

Typically during this type of testing it is not uncommon for turbidity to become high in the potable water and sometimes can appear to be brown water or very foggy water.