KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Georgia State coach Bill Curry still remembers his reaction when he learned Derek Dooley was entering the coaching business.

Curry says he asked Dooley if he'd lost his mind to leave a successful legal career behind for the uncertainty of the coaching profession.

Their paths will cross again Saturday when Dooley leads Tennessee into its home opener against Georgia State.

This isn't the first time Curry has squared off with a Dooley.

Curry coached Georgia Tech from 1980-86 when Dooley's father, Vince, was in the midst of his illustrious career at Georgia. Their connection actually runs deeper than that.

Derek Dooley and Curry's son, Bill Jr., were teammates at Virginia in 1989 and 1990. Curry says he is "eternally indebted" to Dooley mentoring his son at Virginia.