WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- A routine traffic stop for an expired tag led to the discovery of a residential burglary and the arrest of two Whitfield County men.

On Tuesday morning at approximately 10:24 a.m., Whitfield County Deputy Sheriff Wes Gibson was monitoring traffic traveling on Airport Road when he notice a 2005 gold Chevrolet Equinox with an expired tag pass by.

Officer Gibson initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle for the expired tag. The vehicle was occupied by two Hispanic males, Antonio Mateo and Victor Gonzalez.

Upon speaking with the driver concerning the expired tag the officer became suspicious of the actions of the two subjects. The two were removed from the SUV and searched.

A Gladden Middle School ring with a name on it was found in one of their pockets. Upon checking with the school the owner of the ring was identified and a deputy was sent to the residence on Keith Mill Road.

No one was at home but the officer discovered the back door of the residence had been kicked in and the home had just been burglarized.

The home owner was contacted and found several items had been stolen from the residence.

These items include a large screen TV, jewelry, compound bow, and computer games. All the items taken were recovered from the vehicle Deputy Gibson stopped.

A firearm was also recovered from the vehicle.

lt is believed the two suspects had just committed the burglary when stopped by the officer.