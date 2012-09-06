News
Charleston police officer resigns amid misconduct allegations involving minor
Kristen Helm, spokesperson for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, tells Channel 3 that Adam Fondren was a Charleston police officer at the time of the incident.
Thursday, September 6th 2012, 12:43 pm EDT
Updated:
Thursday, September 6th 2012, 1:00 pm EDT
CHARLESTON, TN (WRCB) -- Eyewitness News has confirmed a Charleston police officer has resigned, amid allegations of possible misconduct involving a minor.
Kristen Helm, spokesperson for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, tells Channel 3 that Adam Fondren was a Charleston police officer at the time of the incident.
Fondren has since resigned from the force.
The TBI is releasing few details. When the investigation is complete, they'll turn the case file over to the district attorney for review.