$1 million Powerball winner in Chattanooga
Thursday, September 6th 2012, 10:42 am EDT
NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -- The Tennessee Lottery's newest—and as-yet unknown—millionaire purchased his or her lucky Powerball ticket in Chattanooga.
The ticket matched five-of-five white balls in Wednesday night's drawing, which earns it the second-place prize of $1 million in the popular game.
The is the 92th ticket sold in Tennessee worth one-million dollars or more since the Lottery began in 2004.
No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.
