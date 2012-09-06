NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -- The Tennessee Lottery's newest—and as-yet unknown—millionaire purchased his or her lucky Powerball ticket in Chattanooga.

The ticket matched five-of-five white balls in Wednesday night's drawing, which earns it the second-place prize of $1 million in the popular game.

The is the 92th ticket sold in Tennessee worth one-million dollars or more since the Lottery began in 2004.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.