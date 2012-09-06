News
Hamilton County commission prayer challengers receiving donations
Two men suing Hamilton County commissioners over prayers held during commission meetings now have about $5,000 from private donors to help fund their case.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Two men suing Hamilton County commissioners over prayers held during commission meetings now have about $5,000 from private donors to help fund their case.
In recent weeks, plaintiffs Tommy Coleman and Brandon Jones began raising funds for court and litigation fees.
"We weren't surprised at all that we were able, through the Internet and the help of social media, to raise $5,000," Coleman said Wednesday. "It was a rough estimate from our attorney in regards to upcoming appeals fees, filing, depositions. We also wanted to have it on hand. If the trial was on hand and there was a verdict, we'd need to have it on hand."
