(WRCB) - A group of robbers will spend time in federal prison for a string of pharmacy robberies that spanned four states.

Surveillance video shows Jacqueline Kelly at a local Walgreens store in 2011.

Police dubbed her the "red headed pill bandit" last year when they were trying to catch her.

South Carolina police caught up with her while she tried to rob a pharmacy there. Two of her accomplices, Jonathan Reynolds and Arnulfo Canales were arrested in Crossville, Tennessee...

They along with James Loewen and Heather Hamlet committed more than 20 robberies at pharmacies in Alabama, Tennessee, and North and South Carolina.