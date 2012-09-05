CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Barnes and Noble at Hamilton Place is waiting on a shipment of 200 copies, as Chattanoogans clean the shelves of the tell-all book, No Easy Day.

"I'm curious to see what it is about," says Charity Julin, entering the bookstore Wednesday.

The controversial book was written by a former Navy SEAL, who claims to be one of the first through the door during the attack on Osama Bin Laden.

"It certainly peeked my interest," says Sandy McMillan.

Sandy McMillan served with SEAL Team 2, and later under Water Demolition Team 21, which is now SEAL Team 4.

McMillan, who retired 19 years ago and was never in combat, says he doesn't talk about his training or missions.

"The best policy was just not to talk about anything at all," recalls McMillan.

He says the author chose monetary gain over the safety of his team.

"He jeopardized his life, the lives of his family members, and he jeopardized the lives of his teammates," he says.

The Pentagon, now considering legal action, agrees.

"It is the height of irresponsibility not to have this kind of material checked for the possible disclosure of classified information," said Pentagon Spokesman George Little.

But McMillan says the writer wasn't the first to release too many details.

He says the White House never should have released details of the raid that killed Bin Laden, and doing so opened the door to the book.

"I think all that should have been said was there was an inner agency operation, and as a result of that operation Osama Bin Laden is dead," McMillan says. "That should have been the end of it right there."

Before its release on Tuesday, No Easy Day sold more than half a million copies.