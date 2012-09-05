RED BANK, TN. (WRCB) -- A Red Bank woman is charged with arson, after police say she burned her husband's clothes.

It happened Monday in the 300 Block of West Midvale Avenue, shortly before 3:00 p.m.

According to the police report, Steven Wilson came home to find his clothes in a pile next to the front door.

He told police his wife Quinntessa was standing next to the pile with one of his shirts in one hand and lit match in the other.

The report says the 29-year-old woman dropped the match on the pile when her husband asked about his other belongings.

When police arrived to assist fire crews, Quinntessa Wilson admitted to setting her husband's clothes on fire.