News
Resaca man drowns in Lake Lanier
A Resaca man is dead, after drowning in Lake Lanier over the Labor Day Holiday.
Wednesday, September 5th 2012, 8:31 pm EDT
Updated:
Wednesday, September 5th 2012, 8:31 pm EDT
HALL COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) – A Resaca man is dead, after drowning in Lake Lanier over the Labor Day Holiday.
It happened Monday around 3:00 p.m.
A spokesperson for the Hall County Sheriff's Office tells Channel 3, 25-year-old Kyle Miller drowned while swimming with a group of friends to an island.
The sheriff's office says the group noticed Miller was missing about an hour after making it to the island.
Miller's body was found 20 yards from the shoreline in 15 feet of water by the fire service's dive team.
Funeral services for Miller, a 2005 graduate of Northwest High School, will be Thursday at Love Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m.