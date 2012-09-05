HALL COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) – A Resaca man is dead, after drowning in Lake Lanier over the Labor Day Holiday.

It happened Monday around 3:00 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Hall County Sheriff's Office tells Channel 3, 25-year-old Kyle Miller drowned while swimming with a group of friends to an island.

The sheriff's office says the group noticed Miller was missing about an hour after making it to the island.

Miller's body was found 20 yards from the shoreline in 15 feet of water by the fire service's dive team.