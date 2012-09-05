CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A Chattanooga man is behind bars in Florida as investigators across four states try to connect him to a ring of ice machine thefts.

Twice the Ice franchises may be a cool way to make some extra cash but in late July business owners noticed someone else had the same idea.

"They hit this machine and about four others in Dalton and south of here," says owner Ty Cardin.

Cardin owns an ice house in Cleveland, it was one of six burglarized on July, 31. It didn't take him long to figure out his business was part of a much longer list of victims. Business owners began tracking the break-ins on a web site that specializes in criminal activity.

"What they'd do is they'd pick out the four or five machines they were going to hit in a night and then they'd hit that area. Then they'd move a few counties over and do the same thing," Cardin explains.

Cardin says the suspects found the ice house locations on Ice House America's national web site. "They took that part of it down. You can no longer get the initial address," Cardin says.

Between Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Florida, 60 ice houses were burglarized between July, 31 and Sept. 3. Sometimes the thief got away with change, other times it was hundreds and even a thousand dollars.

"This kind of burglary is fairly common. Its common with car washes, anywhere there's a coin operating machine," says Cleveland Police Detective Matt Jenkins.

Jenkins says the crime may seem minor until you take a step back. "When you look at the big picture and there's 30, 40 or 50 of these it begins to add up," he says.

On Tuesday deputies in Wakulla County Florida caught John Thomas Steiner Jr., 47, of Chattanooga, red handed. Officers found a substantial amount of coins and cash in his car along with a tools they believe were used in the break-ins. Steiner also admitted to officers he was on his way to a third ice house in the area.

"We suspect that this person knew these machines or at least new the technology used in them," Cardin says.

Steiner is in custody in Wakulla County Florida but he could face charges in as many as ten jurisdictions across four states. In Wakulla County he's charged with criminal mischief, burglary, possession of burglary tools and grand theft in the cases.

Investigators in the Tennessee Valley say they're working on building a case against him.

Another man was arrested in Gainesville, Georgia for breaking into an ice house there but officers say the two suspects are not connected.