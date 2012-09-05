By LUCAS L. JOHNSON II

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Magician David Copperfield has purchased a newly discovered audiotape of a Martin Luther King Jr. interview and is donating it to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis.

Copperfield told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he purchased the 1960 tape this week from New York-based collector and broker Keya Morgan, who acquired it from a Chattanooga man.

The clear audio recording includes King discussing the importance of the civil rights movement, his definition of nonviolence and his visit to Africa.

Copperfield said he purchased the recording because he didn't want it to be hoarded away but shared with people to promote King's message of nonviolence. He didn't disclose the price, but Morgan appraised the tape at $100,000.

The museum is at the site where King was assassinated in 1968.