Political
Chattanooga city council candidate announces he’s gay
Wednesday, September 5th 2012, 11:59 am EDT
Updated:
Thursday, September 6th 2012, 7:43 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Campaign staff for Chris Anderson for City Council announced this morning that Anderson, who is running for City Council District 1, is openly gay.
Joda Thongnopnua, campaign coordinator, said Anderson has been with his partner for almost 10 years.
"Chris is the only openly gay candidate right now running in Tennessee," Thongnopnua said.
