(WRCB) - We need to get through a few more days of clouds, humidity, and light showers, then a spell of fall weather will move in this weekend.

Today through Friday the forecast will not change much. Expect periodic light showers with the occasional thunderstorm. We MAY see a few areas getting some brief heavy rain early tomorrow morning. Highs will be in the 80s to low 90s, and the air will be very humid.

Friday night, a strong front will approach and deliver widespread showers and storms overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon, cooler air will move in. Highs over the weekend will be near 80 with lows dropping into the low 50s.